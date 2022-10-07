Which Institutions Own Shares In Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)?

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) is -69.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $5.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is -1.46% and -12.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -6.09% at the moment leaves the stock -50.04% off its SMA200. VEV registered -80.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.00%.

The stock witnessed a -6.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.29%, and is 5.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.45% over the week and 9.20% over the month.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $42.94M and $19.58M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.50% and -81.57% from its 52-week high.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vicinity Motor Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.76M, and float is at 35.39M with Short Float at 0.17%.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.