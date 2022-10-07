Which Institutions Own Shares In Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) is 43.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.67 and a high of $26.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WDS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $24.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $31.30 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -35.21% lower than the price target low of $16.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.85, the stock is 6.49% and 2.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 2.47% at the moment leaves the stock 6.57% off its SMA200. WDS registered 26.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.33%.

The stock witnessed a 0.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.88%, and is 10.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) has around 3684 employees, a market worth around $44.28B and $10.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.25. Distance from 52-week low is 55.76% and -12.59% from its 52-week high.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.90B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 0.07%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is -15.09% lower over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 87.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.