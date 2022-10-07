Who are the Institutional Holders in Agrify Corporation (AGFY)?

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) is -94.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $23.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGFY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 55.0% higher than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is 9.62% and -40.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing 26.05% at the moment leaves the stock -85.48% off its SMA200. AGFY registered -96.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.44%.

The stock witnessed a -16.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.87%, and is 31.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.46% over the week and 15.16% over the month.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $13.53M and $86.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.87% and -97.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.40%).

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agrify Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.70% this year

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.58M, and float is at 25.19M with Short Float at 13.52%.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Agrify Corporation (AGFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chang Raymond Nobu, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Chang Raymond Nobu bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $12500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Agrify Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Chang Raymond Nobu (CEO and Chairman) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $2.61 per share for $26100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the AGFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Chang Raymond Nobu (CEO and Chairman) acquired 34,600 shares at an average price of $2.63 for $90984.0. The insider now directly holds 538,454 shares of Agrify Corporation (AGFY).