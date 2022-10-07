Who are the Institutional Holders in Akanda Corp. (AKAN)?

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) is -96.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $31.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKAN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -27.81% and -45.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -86.75% off its SMA200. AKAN registered a loss of -95.16% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -41.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.41%, and is -13.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.44% over the week and 12.94% over the month.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $13.01M and $0.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.01% and -98.68% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 30.81M, and float is at 8.36M with Short Float at 2.59%.