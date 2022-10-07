Who are the Institutional Holders in INNOVATE Corp. (VATE)?

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) is -75.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $4.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VATE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is -16.48% and -35.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing 12.92% at the moment leaves the stock -65.87% off its SMA200. VATE registered -76.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.20%.

The stock witnessed a -40.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.70%, and is 25.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.08% over the week and 11.14% over the month.

INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) has around 3902 employees, a market worth around $73.97M and $1.59B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.79% and -81.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

INNOVATE Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.30% this year

INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.50M, and float is at 48.45M with Short Float at 3.71%.

INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Goldstein Brian Steven, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Goldstein Brian Steven bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $14505.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

INNOVATE Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Lombard Shelly (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $1.91 per share for $66850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31298.0 shares of the VATE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, GLAZER AVRAM A (Director) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $2.80 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 19,384,196 shares of INNOVATE Corp. (VATE).

INNOVATE Corp. (VATE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) that is trading -27.36% down over the past 12 months. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is -84.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.