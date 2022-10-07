Who are the Institutional Holders in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) is -46.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.08 and a high of $143.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTLA stock was last observed hovering at around $60.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.77%.

Currently trading at $62.69, the stock is 3.92% and 2.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 2.91% at the moment leaves the stock -8.12% off its SMA200. NTLA registered -51.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.19%.

The stock witnessed a 8.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.10%, and is 13.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) has around 485 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $45.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.07% and -56.44% from its 52-week high.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.60% this year

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.82M, and float is at 68.62M with Short Float at 9.74%.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEONARD JOHN M, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that LEONARD JOHN M sold 2,493 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 01 at a price of $112.25 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 01 that Goddard Glenn (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,013 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 01 and was made at $112.24 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2049.0 shares of the NTLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 01, Sepp-Lorenzino Laura (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 1,148 shares at an average price of $112.25 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 4,815 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA).

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -76.40% down over the past 12 months.