Who are the Institutional Holders in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)?

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) is -18.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.70 and a high of $23.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KREF stock was last observed hovering at around $17.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.74% off the consensus price target high of $23.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.1% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.98, the stock is -7.41% and -10.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -13.92% off its SMA200. KREF registered -21.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.97%.

The stock witnessed a -11.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.66%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.06 and Fwd P/E is 8.79. Profit margin for the company is 35.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.15% and -27.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.60% this year

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.55M, and float is at 58.43M with Short Float at 3.36%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Group Partnership L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $19.51 per share for a total of $82.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.0 million shares.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that KKR REFT Holdings L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $19.51 per share for $82.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.0 million shares of the KREF stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is trading -43.32% down over the past 12 months and Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) that is -5.55% lower over the same period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -26.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.