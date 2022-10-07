Who are the Institutional Holders in Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT)?

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) is -46.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KITT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.33, the stock is -0.60% and -35.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.02 million and changing -15.66% at the moment leaves the stock -44.27% off its SMA200. KITT registered a loss of -46.81% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -21.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.12%, and is 52.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.02% over the week and 26.29% over the month.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) has around 90 employees, a market worth around $244.22M and $12.54M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.75% and -59.00% from its 52-week high.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.56M, and float is at 12.42M with Short Float at 0.09%.