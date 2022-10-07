Who are the Institutional Holders in Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB)?

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) is -90.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $4.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STAB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.43% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.43% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is 46.92% and 17.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 82.67 million and changing 62.84% at the moment leaves the stock -60.74% off its SMA200. STAB registered -89.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.38%.

The stock witnessed a 34.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.73%, and is 79.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.07% over the week and 14.63% over the month.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $11.24M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 105.68% and -94.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (86.20%).

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.02M, and float is at 40.59M with Short Float at 1.87%.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 46.13% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -18.86% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 18.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.