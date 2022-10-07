Who are the Institutional Holders in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is -3.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.75 and a high of $15.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $16.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.17% off the consensus price target high of $25.81 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -2.58% lower than the price target low of $12.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.12, the stock is -0.99% and -4.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -7.89% off its SMA200. TAK registered -8.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.57%.

The stock witnessed a -1.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.89%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has around 47347 employees, a market worth around $41.92B and $24.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.95. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.90% and -14.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.09B, and float is at 3.09B with Short Float at 0.11%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.25% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -18.86% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 2.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.