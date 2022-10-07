Who are the Institutional Holders in Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)?

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) is -62.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.89 and a high of $9.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VFF stock was last observed hovering at around $2.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 20.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.38, the stock is 8.30% and -7.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing 14.42% at the moment leaves the stock -39.99% off its SMA200. VFF registered -70.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.70%.

The stock witnessed a -5.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.32%, and is 24.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.89% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $210.84M and $298.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.93% and -75.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Village Farms International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.50% this year

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.57M, and float is at 77.76M with Short Float at 5.38%.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $5.32 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.26 million shares.

Village Farms International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $5.30 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.35 million shares of the VFF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Ruffini Stephen C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $6.63 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 639,200 shares of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF).

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF): Who are the competitors?

