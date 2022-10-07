Who are the Institutional Holders in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is -62.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.68 and a high of $24.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $6.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -56.31% lower than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.08, the stock is -3.44% and -16.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -35.72% off its SMA200. SPCE registered -77.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.24%.

The stock witnessed a -17.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.60%, and is 4.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 804 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $3.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.55% and -79.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.59M, and float is at 207.92M with Short Float at 23.11%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Virgin Investments Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $19.25 per share for a total of $300.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30.75 million shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading -5.59% down over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -41.24% lower over the same period. AAR Corp. (AIR) is 14.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.