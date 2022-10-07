Who are the Institutional Holders in W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)?

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is -12.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.76 and a high of $89.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPC stock was last observed hovering at around $73.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.79% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.46% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 10.3% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.76, the stock is -9.10% and -13.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -11.76% off its SMA200. WPC registered -5.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.49%.

The stock witnessed a -16.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.11%, and is 4.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has around 183 employees, a market worth around $14.67B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.15 and Fwd P/E is 27.49. Profit margin for the company is 37.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.90% and -19.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W. P. Carey Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.53M, and float is at 205.39M with Short Float at 3.58%.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) that is trading -34.24% down over the past 12 months and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) that is -61.05% lower over the same period. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is -26.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.