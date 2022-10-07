Who is the Top Investor In BlackBerry Limited (BB)?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is -48.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.67 and a high of $12.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.89% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.81, the stock is -10.93% and -19.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -26.90% off its SMA200. BB registered -48.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.49%.

The stock witnessed a -15.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.02%, and is 0.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has around 3325 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $705.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.00% and -61.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.10% this year

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 577.31M, and float is at 566.98M with Short Float at 5.83%.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHITE-IVY NITA C, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that WHITE-IVY NITA C sold 7,805 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $5.13 per share for a total of $40040.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

BlackBerry Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Wilson Mark George (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 7,025 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $5.13 per share for $36038.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79642.0 shares of the BB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Kurtz Philip S. (CLO & Corp. Secretary) disposed off 1,717 shares at an average price of $5.06 for $8688.0. The insider now directly holds 3,871 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB).

BlackBerry Limited (BB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -26.27% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 2.42% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 0.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.