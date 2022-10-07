Who is the Top Investor In Bunge Limited (BG)?

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is -7.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.41 and a high of $128.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BG stock was last observed hovering at around $87.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.09% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 18.63% higher than the price target low of $106.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.25, the stock is -2.54% and -8.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -14.88% off its SMA200. BG registered 2.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.78%.

The stock witnessed a -9.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.65%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Bunge Limited (BG) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $13.05B and $64.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.50 and Fwd P/E is 7.27. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.26% and -32.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Bunge Limited (BG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bunge Limited (BG) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bunge Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.10% this year

Bunge Limited (BG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.80M, and float is at 150.85M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Bunge Limited (BG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simmons Jerry Matthews JR, the company’s Controller, Principal Actg Off. SEC filings show that Simmons Jerry Matthews JR sold 44,666 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $114.98 per share for a total of $5.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33654.0 shares.

Bunge Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Dimopoulos Christos (Co-President, Agribusiness) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $108.24 per share for $1.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42950.0 shares of the BG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, FRIBOURG PAUL J (Director) disposed off 90,000 shares at an average price of $109.56 for $9.86 million. The insider now directly holds 1,051,204 shares of Bunge Limited (BG).

Bunge Limited (BG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sysco Corporation (SYY) that is trading -9.67% down over the past 12 months and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that is 37.64% higher over the same period. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is -16.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.