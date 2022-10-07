Who is the Top Investor In Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)?

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) is -22.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.97 and a high of $53.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTRG stock was last observed hovering at around $42.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.63% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 18.51% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.56, the stock is -7.65% and -14.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -13.21% off its SMA200. WTRG registered -11.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.69%.

The stock witnessed a -14.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.53%, and is -1.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has around 3211 employees, a market worth around $11.15B and $2.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.93 and Fwd P/E is 21.76. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.44% and -22.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essential Utilities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.70% this year

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.10M, and float is at 261.76M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUBIN ROBERT A, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that RUBIN ROBERT A sold 1,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $51.00 per share for a total of $99654.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69871.0 shares.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) that is trading -24.65% down over the past 12 months and American States Water Company (AWR) that is -8.86% lower over the same period. California Water Service Group (CWT) is -10.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.