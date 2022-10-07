Who is the Top Investor In GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)?

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE: GBL) is -40.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.05 and a high of $29.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GBL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.44% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.44% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.78, the stock is -19.02% and -24.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -8.20% at the moment leaves the stock -29.90% off its SMA200. GBL registered -38.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.57%.

The stock witnessed a -28.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.18%, and is -13.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) has around 168 employees, a market worth around $389.45M and $292.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.25. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.79% and -50.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (59.80%).

GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GAMCO Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year

GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.06M, and float is at 7.03M with Short Float at 0.93%.

GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GGCP, INC., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GGCP, INC. bought 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $17.76 per share for a total of $23082.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22306.0 shares.

GAMCO Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Van der Eb Henry (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 946 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $23.81 per share for $22525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GBL stock.

GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) that is trading -40.90% down over the past 12 months and Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is -24.61% lower over the same period. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is -28.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.