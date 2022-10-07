Who is the Top Investor In GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)?

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) is -29.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.00 and a high of $43.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFL stock was last observed hovering at around $27.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68%.

Currently trading at $26.60, the stock is -3.93% and -5.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -10.85% off its SMA200. GFL registered -31.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.03%.

The stock witnessed a -7.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.06%, and is 3.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $12.27B and $6.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.51. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.83% and -39.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 366.84M, and float is at 297.36M with Short Float at 4.05%.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times.