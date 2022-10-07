Who is the Top Investor In Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) is -85.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBLA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 95.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -33.01% and -67.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -3.32% at the moment leaves the stock -82.88% off its SMA200. PBLA registered -87.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.72%.

The stock witnessed a -57.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.36%, and is -31.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.68% over the week and 35.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.09% and -89.77% from its 52-week high.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.40% this year

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.77M, and float is at 16.72M with Short Float at 1.67%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.