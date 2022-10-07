Who is the Top Investor In The Mosaic Company (MOS)?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is 30.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.59 and a high of $79.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOS stock was last observed hovering at around $51.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.83% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -4.71% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.31, the stock is -0.64% and -3.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -4.16% off its SMA200. MOS registered 33.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.84%.

The stock witnessed a -3.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.47%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) has around 12525 employees, a market worth around $17.74B and $16.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.84 and Fwd P/E is 4.79. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.75% and -35.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Mosaic Company (MOS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Mosaic Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.60% this year

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 359.50M, and float is at 344.27M with Short Float at 3.02%.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at The Mosaic Company (MOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Denise C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Denise C sold 24,427 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $1.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Mosaic Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that EBEL GREGORY L (Director) bought a total of 15,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $63.49 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80068.0 shares of the MOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Ricard Corrine D. (Sr VP – Mosaic Fertilizantes) disposed off 17,284 shares at an average price of $76.02 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 45,501 shares of The Mosaic Company (MOS).

The Mosaic Company (MOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) that is trading 25.71% up over the past 12 months.