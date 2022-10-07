Who is the Top Investor In Trevena Inc. (TRVN)?

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) is -66.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is 9.38% and -5.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 13.48% at the moment leaves the stock -47.73% off its SMA200. TRVN registered -83.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.44%.

The stock witnessed a -1.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.37%, and is 26.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.58% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $34.50M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.80% and -83.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.40%).

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.30% this year

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.68M, and float is at 171.23M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Trevena Inc. (TRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shin Barry, the company’s SVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Shin Barry sold 31,785 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $0.41 per share for a total of $13032.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) that is trading -79.47% down over the past 12 months and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) that is -29.53% lower over the same period. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is 9.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.