Analysts suggest Agenus Inc. (AGEN) could spike 66.5% in a year

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is -16.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $5.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 46.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.68, the stock is 16.04% and 5.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing -4.29% at the moment leaves the stock 9.71% off its SMA200. AGEN registered -53.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.63%.

The stock witnessed a 2.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.28%, and is 30.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.79% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $792.90M and $320.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.72. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.40% and -54.27% from its 52-week high.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.00% this year.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.03M, and float is at 255.86M with Short Float at 6.30%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Day Steven J,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that O’Day Steven J sold 38,679 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $3.06 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61321.0 shares.

Agenus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that AGENUS INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $12.00 per share for $16.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.88 million shares of the AGEN stock.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -0.71% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 18.12% higher over the same period.