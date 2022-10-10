Analysts suggest SunPower Corporation (SPWR) could spike 29.19% in a year

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is 5.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $34.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPWR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.19% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -21.94% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.95, the stock is -13.26% and -11.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 11.01% off its SMA200. SPWR registered -11.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.95%.

The stock witnessed a -21.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.92%, and is -4.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has around 3660 employees, a market worth around $3.88B and $1.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.78. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.75% and -36.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SunPower Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.00% this year.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.95M, and float is at 172.78M with Short Float at 9.12%.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at SunPower Corporation (SPWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sial Manavendra,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Sial Manavendra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $26.63 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50810.0 shares.

SunPower Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Richards Douglas J. (EVP, Administration) sold a total of 23,912 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $25.90 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23909.0 shares of the SPWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Heang Vichheka (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 14,000 shares at an average price of $24.95 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 5,046 shares of SunPower Corporation (SPWR).

SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is trading 2.60% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is 5.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.