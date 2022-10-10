Are we looking at the next big move in Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)?

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) is -51.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $7.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIDE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -66.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.66, the stock is -12.64% and -23.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.66 million and changing -7.78% at the moment leaves the stock -31.65% off its SMA200. RIDE registered -67.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.71%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.05%, and is -9.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.00% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.78% and -76.91% from its 52-week high.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.00% this year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.82M, and float is at 166.64M with Short Float at 24.02%.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hightower Edward T.,the company’sCEO & PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Hightower Edward T. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $20600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Lordstown Motors Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Ritson-Parsons Jane (EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 36,193 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $1.61 per share for $58271.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80474.0 shares of the RIDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, NINIVAGGI DANIEL A (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 15,400 shares at an average price of $2.43 for $37350.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE).