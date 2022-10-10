Audacy Inc. (AUD) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is -86.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $3.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $0.38 for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -18.37% and -35.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -9.29% at the moment leaves the stock -80.23% off its SMA200. AUD registered -90.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.42%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -25.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.47%, and is -10.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.52% over the week and 11.63% over the month.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) has around 3586 employees, a market worth around $55.15M and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.58 and Fwd P/E is 1.07. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.51% and -91.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Audacy Inc. (AUD) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Audacy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.50% this year.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.46M, and float is at 118.01M with Short Float at 6.63%.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Audacy Inc. (AUD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FIELD DAVID J,the company’sChairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that FIELD DAVID J bought 49,175 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $0.41 per share for a total of $20206.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.94 million shares.

Audacy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that FIELD DAVID J (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 48,491 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $0.43 per share for $21055.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.9 million shares of the AUD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, FIELD DAVID J (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.41 for $20705.0. The insider now directly holds 1,846,672 shares of Audacy Inc. (AUD).