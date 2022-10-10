Check out this: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is -65.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $83.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MARA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.97% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -60.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.21, the stock is -2.85% and -12.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.74 million and changing -14.43% at the moment leaves the stock -36.51% off its SMA200. MARA registered -70.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.84%.

The stock witnessed a -15.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.53%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.27% over the week and 9.03% over the month.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $188.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.98. Distance from 52-week low is 115.58% and -86.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.70% this year.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.44M, and float is at 108.01M with Short Float at 27.43%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DENUCCIO KEVIN A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $13.72 per share for a total of $68600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that DENUCCIO KEVIN A (Director) bought a total of 15,424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $9.63 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99999.0 shares of the MARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, OKAMOTO MERRICK D (Executive Chairman) disposed off 83,333 shares at an average price of $37.02 for $3.08 million. The insider now directly holds 5,486,480 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA).