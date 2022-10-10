Check out this: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) could be on the verge of a big rally

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is -20.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.12 and a high of $30.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NLOK stock was last observed hovering at around $21.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $20.68, the stock is -2.21% and -9.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.2 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -17.29% off its SMA200. NLOK registered -19.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.86%.

The stock witnessed a -11.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.62%, and is 2.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $14.00B and $2.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.37 and Fwd P/E is 10.48. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.78% and -33.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 665.57M, and float is at 609.91M with Short Float at 3.59%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vlcek Ondrej,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Vlcek Ondrej bought 456,475 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $21.91 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.45 million shares.

NortonLifeLock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Feld Peter A (Director) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $22.03 per share for $11.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.02 million shares of the NLOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Feld Peter A (Director) acquired 600,000 shares at an average price of $22.02 for $13.21 million. The insider now directly holds 9,644,194 shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK).

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -20.56% down over the past 12 months and Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is -16.88% lower over the same period.