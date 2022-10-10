Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:COIN Stock Is Going Next

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is -73.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.83 and a high of $368.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $73.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.91%.

Currently trading at $67.00, the stock is -4.65% and -9.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.4 million and changing -9.35% at the moment leaves the stock -46.07% off its SMA200. COIN registered -73.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.68%.

The stock witnessed a -8.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.35%, and is 3.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has around 3730 employees, a market worth around $16.64B and $5.79B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.10% and -81.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.60%).

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.00% this year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.99M, and float is at 173.59M with Short Float at 14.98%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lutke Tobias,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lutke Tobias bought 5,610 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $69.09 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71425.0 shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that Lutke Tobias (Director) bought a total of 5,941 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $65.29 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65815.0 shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, Lutke Tobias (Director) acquired 5,291 shares at an average price of $68.19 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 59,874 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN).