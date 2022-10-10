Coupang Inc. (CPNG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CPNG Stock Is Going Next

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) is -33.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.98 and a high of $30.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPNG stock was last observed hovering at around $21.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.47% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -97.58% lower than the price target low of $9.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.56, the stock is 10.05% and 10.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.2 million and changing -6.99% at the moment leaves the stock 8.94% off its SMA200. CPNG registered -28.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.20%.

The stock witnessed a 16.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.34%, and is 17.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $37.12B and $19.88B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.82% and -36.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.20%).

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -234.30% this year.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.76B, and float is at 1.57B with Short Float at 2.17%.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Coupang Inc. (CPNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pham Thuan,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Pham Thuan sold 171 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $16.15 per share for a total of $2762.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.56 million shares.

Coupang Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that Pham Thuan (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 120,038 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $14.27 per share for $1.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.56 million shares of the CPNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Warsh Kevin M (Director) acquired 37,705 shares at an average price of $13.21 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 396,739 shares of Coupang Inc. (CPNG).