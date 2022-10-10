Did Anything Boost Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) Stock In Extended Trading?

Mainz Biomed NV (Nasdaq: MYNZ) shares were up 10.38% in after-hours trading after no significant news was reported. The stock closed at $6.36 in the last session, varying between $6.18 and $6.56.

How is MYNZ doing?

The nomination of Dr. Heiner Dreismann for Chairman of the Board and Gregory Tibbitts to its Board of Directors was announced by Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) recently by its Nominating Committee and Board of Directors. To vote on the nominations, Mainz Biomed’s Board of Directors intends to call an extraordinary general meeting the week of December 12, 2022.

As part of its strategy to build strength throughout the organization, MYNZ has nominated Heiner and Gregory to its Board of Directors.

These two prominent leaders are both recognized leaders in their fields in the diagnostics industry.

In preparing for Mainz Biomed’s imminent and pivotal US clinical trial for ColoAlert and continuing the development and commercialization of its portfolio of next-generation early-cancer detection products, their extensive experience in strategic development and financial stewardship will be of significant value to MYNZ board members.

It is anticipated that MYNZ will hold an extraordinary general meeting the week of December 12, 2022.

It will be made available on the Company’s website in early October 2022 that the Company’s official announcement, the notice of the meeting, the agenda for the meeting, and related documents are available on the Company’s website.

Shareholders will be able to vote during the meeting whether up to two additional non-executive directors will be appointed to the company.

How MYNZ will be executing it?

In the event of their appointment, Dr. Dreismann and Mr. Tibbitts would serve as non-executive directors. The Board of Directors or any number of shareholders who collectively or individually hold at least twenty percent of the Company’s issued share capital can nominate one or more non-executive directors at the annual extraordinary meeting based on one or more binding nominations made by either a Board of Directors or one or more shareholders. So far, MYNZ has issued 14,482,973 ordinary shares valuing EUR 0.01 each as share capital.