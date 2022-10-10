Exelon Corporation (EXC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is -10.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.87 and a high of $50.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8%.

Currently trading at $36.96, the stock is -10.83% and -15.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.12 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -16.41% off its SMA200. EXC registered 6.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.11%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.81%, and is -1.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) has around 31518 employees, a market worth around $37.51B and $28.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.28 and Fwd P/E is 15.34. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.12% and -27.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Exelon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 993.45M, and float is at 990.94M with Short Float at 1.26%.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Exelon Corporation (EXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anthony John Tyler,the company’sCEO of Pepco Holdings LLC. SEC filings show that Anthony John Tyler sold 4,451 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $47.49 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Exelon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Souza Fabian (SVP & Corporate Controller) sold a total of 21,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $47.61 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2337.0 shares of the EXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Khouzami Carim V (CEO BGE) disposed off 3,962 shares at an average price of $44.35 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC).

Exelon Corporation (EXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -5.18% down over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -11.78% lower over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is 2.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.