FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Track to Reach $4.05 in a Year

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is -40.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $11.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $4.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.11, the stock is -18.02% and -23.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.53 million and changing -4.89% at the moment leaves the stock -31.23% off its SMA200. FCEL registered -51.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.27%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.83%, and is -8.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 382 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $105.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.36% and -73.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 405.56M, and float is at 404.88M with Short Float at 14.14%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bishop Michael S.,the company’sEVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Bishop Michael S. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $9.24 per share for a total of $55440.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22761.0 shares.