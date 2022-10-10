Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) – The 22.12% Upside Potential Remains

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is -20.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.90 and a high of $17.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 7.7% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.46, the stock is -1.87% and -8.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.88 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -17.67% off its SMA200. HPE registered -15.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.12%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.59%, and is 4.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has around 60400 employees, a market worth around $16.61B and $27.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.46 and Fwd P/E is 5.88. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.71% and -29.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.30B, and float is at 1.27B with Short Float at 2.38%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rothman Irv,the company’sPres & CEO Financial Services. SEC filings show that Rothman Irv sold 70,115 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $13.33 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Black Thomas E Jr (EVP, GM, Storage) sold a total of 28,347 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $15.26 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, MAY ALAN RICHARD (EVP, Chief People Officer) disposed off 94,705 shares at an average price of $15.08 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 310,500 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -2.23% down over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -20.56% lower over the same period. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is -26.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.