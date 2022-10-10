Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is 8.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $20.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KMI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.04% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 4.22% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.24, the stock is -1.41% and -4.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.66 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -3.84% off its SMA200. KMI registered 1.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.53%.

The stock witnessed a -4.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.25%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has around 10529 employees, a market worth around $39.36B and $17.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.14 and Fwd P/E is 14.25. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.84% and -14.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.27B, and float is at 1.99B with Short Float at 1.65%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schlosser John W,the company’sV.P. (President, Terminals). SEC filings show that Schlosser John W sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $19.17 per share for a total of $28759.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27219.0 shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 25 that Schlosser John W (V.P. (President, Terminals)) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 25 and was made at $18.00 per share for $54000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28719.0 shares of the KMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Sanders Dax (VP (Pres., Products Pipelines)) disposed off 3,600 shares at an average price of $20.08 for $72279.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enbridge Inc. (ENB) that is trading -9.19% down over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 8.09% higher over the same period. TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is -16.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.