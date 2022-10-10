NKE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider NIKE Inc. (NKE) Now

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is -47.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.22 and a high of $179.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $90.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.01% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.89% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -13.19% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.16, the stock is -11.76% and -18.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.54 million and changing -3.34% at the moment leaves the stock -29.21% off its SMA200. NKE registered -42.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.63%.

The stock witnessed a -19.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.08%, and is 4.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has around 79100 employees, a market worth around $141.44B and $47.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.75 and Fwd P/E is 23.08. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.01% and -51.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIKE Inc. (NKE) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIKE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 1.38%.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campion Andrew,the company’sCHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Campion Andrew sold 5,922 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $113.42 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75295.0 shares.

NIKE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Friend Matthew (EVP: CFO) sold a total of 4,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $113.42 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56539.0 shares of the NKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, Matheson Monique S. (EVP: CHRO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $107.19 for $3.22 million. The insider now directly holds 60,330 shares of NIKE Inc. (NKE).

NIKE Inc. (NKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is -57.79% lower over the past 12 months.