Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:OPEN Stock Is Going Next

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is -80.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $25.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 13.54% higher than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.81, the stock is -22.46% and -36.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.0 million and changing -6.02% at the moment leaves the stock -61.27% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -86.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.98%.

The stock witnessed a -38.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.12%, and is -9.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.39% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 2816 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $15.44B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.40% and -88.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.80% this year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 624.96M, and float is at 533.69M with Short Float at 12.25%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHEELER CARRIE,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that WHEELER CARRIE sold 115,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $4.06 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.13 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Low Ah Kee Andrew (President) sold a total of 183,782 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $5.26 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.52 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Wu Eric Chung-Wei (CEO) disposed off 82,288 shares at an average price of $5.26 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 33,196,702 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN).