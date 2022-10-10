Positives for Medtronic plc (MDT) as stock gains in recent trading

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is -20.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.39 and a high of $128.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDT stock was last observed hovering at around $84.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.0% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.88% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 3.04% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.42, the stock is -4.06% and -7.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -16.52% off its SMA200. MDT registered -35.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.63%.

The stock witnessed a -6.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.34%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Medtronic plc (MDT) has around 95000 employees, a market worth around $112.21B and $31.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.31 and Fwd P/E is 14.06. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.53% and -36.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Medtronic plc (MDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medtronic plc (MDT) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medtronic plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year.

Medtronic plc (MDT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 1.33B with Short Float at 0.60%.

Medtronic plc (MDT) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Medtronic plc (MDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARKHILL KAREN L,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that PARKHILL KAREN L sold 682 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $110.00 per share for a total of $75020.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34946.0 shares.

Medtronic plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Surface Carol A (SVP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $105.30 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28502.0 shares of the MDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, WHITE ROBERT JOHN (EVP & Pres. Medical Surgical) disposed off 7,218 shares at an average price of $102.04 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 39,430 shares of Medtronic plc (MDT).

Medtronic plc (MDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -0.71% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -11.28% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -13.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.