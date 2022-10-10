Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) is -50.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $2.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is -75.87% and -79.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing -5.11% at the moment leaves the stock -63.02% off its SMA200. PBTS registered -77.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.08%.

The stock witnessed a -80.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.19%, and is -45.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.31% over the week and 32.10% over the month.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has around 198 employees, a market worth around $29.08M and $32.09M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.26% and -88.24% from its 52-week high.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.85M, and float is at 89.60M with Short Float at 1.40%.