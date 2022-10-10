Regions Financial Corporation (RF) down -6.19% since start of the year

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is -6.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.01 and a high of $25.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RF stock was last observed hovering at around $20.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -2.25% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.45, the stock is -4.16% and -5.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.46 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -5.92% off its SMA200. RF registered -6.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.15%.

The stock witnessed a -7.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.35%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has around 19673 employees, a market worth around $19.44B and $4.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.18 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.55% and -20.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regions Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.90% this year.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 934.00M, and float is at 929.64M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duggirala Amala,the company’sSEVP. SEC filings show that Duggirala Amala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $24.50 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33327.0 shares.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -30.30% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -12.50% lower over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -41.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.