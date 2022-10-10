Synchrony Financial (SYF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is -33.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.22 and a high of $52.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYF stock was last observed hovering at around $31.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.32% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -40.18% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.84, the stock is -0.08% and -5.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.53 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -15.58% off its SMA200. SYF registered -37.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.49%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.66%, and is 9.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $15.17B and $16.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.50 and Fwd P/E is 5.63. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.32% and -41.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.60%).

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synchrony Financial is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 222.90% this year.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 493.00M, and float is at 479.72M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEANE MARGARET M,the company’s. SEC filings show that KEANE MARGARET M sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $30.03 per share for a total of $2.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Synchrony Financial disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that MELITO DAVID P () sold a total of 1,116 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $40.00 per share for $44640.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14404.0 shares of the SYF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, MOTHNER JONATHAN S () disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 126,410 shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -2.23% down over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is -37.69% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is -20.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.