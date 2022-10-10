These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for The Southern Company (SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is -6.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.99 and a high of $80.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $65.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.05% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -5.11% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.12, the stock is -13.59% and -16.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.89 million and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -11.03% off its SMA200. SO registered 2.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.36%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.66%, and is -5.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27300 employees, a market worth around $69.87B and $25.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.68 and Fwd P/E is 16.88. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.13% and -20.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The Southern Company (SO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Southern Company (SO) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Southern Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year.

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 1.12%.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kuczynski Stephen E,the company’sPres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear. SEC filings show that Kuczynski Stephen E sold 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $79.47 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Kuczynski Stephen E (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) sold a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $78.37 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Kerr, II James Y (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $76.00 for $1.9 million. The insider now directly holds 136,987 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -5.18% down over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -12.81% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -1.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.