Things appear to be looking up for Poshmark Inc. (POSH)

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) is 4.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.97 and a high of $27.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POSH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.33% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -61.45% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.76, the stock is 20.95% and 38.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 37.34% off its SMA200. POSH registered -25.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 43.81%.

The stock witnessed a 56.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.32%, and is 13.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) has around 750 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $343.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.99% and -35.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.00%).

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Poshmark Inc. (POSH) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Poshmark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.60% this year.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.21M, and float is at 53.93M with Short Float at 10.48%.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Poshmark Inc. (POSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McDonald John Michael,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that McDonald John Michael sold 4,034 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $17.66 per share for a total of $71220.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90475.0 shares.

Poshmark Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that Chandra Manish (President and CEO) sold a total of 1,876 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $17.66 per share for $33121.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7298.0 shares of the POSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Brumana Rodrigo (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,699 shares at an average price of $11.10 for $29948.0. The insider now directly holds 617,533 shares of Poshmark Inc. (POSH).

Poshmark Inc. (POSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -30.62% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is -59.46% lower over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -7.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.