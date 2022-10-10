United States Steel Corporation (X) down -21.00% since start of the year

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is -21.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.41 and a high of $39.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The X stock was last observed hovering at around $19.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81%.

Currently trading at $18.81, the stock is -6.69% and -15.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.28 million and changing -4.13% at the moment leaves the stock -24.86% off its SMA200. X registered -9.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.02%.

The stock witnessed a -22.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.49%, and is 3.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

United States Steel Corporation (X) has around 24540 employees, a market worth around $4.65B and $23.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.10 and Fwd P/E is 7.43. Profit margin for the company is 21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.63% and -52.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 351.30% this year.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.27M, and float is at 234.52M with Short Float at 15.78%.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at United States Steel Corporation (X) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grewal Manpreet,the company’sVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Grewal Manpreet sold 3,505 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $33.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23913.0 shares.

United States Steel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Breves Christine S (SVP & CFO) sold a total of 2,217 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $38.00 per share for $84246.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the X stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Breves Christine S (SVP & CFO) disposed off 22,387 shares at an average price of $36.90 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 215,875 shares of United States Steel Corporation (X).

United States Steel Corporation (X): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 16.23% up over the past 12 months.