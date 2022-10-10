Why Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) is -0.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.35 and a high of $41.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KDP stock was last observed hovering at around $37.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.34% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.39% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.50, the stock is -1.95% and -4.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.06 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -2.16% off its SMA200. KDP registered 4.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.95%.

The stock witnessed a -5.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.00%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has around 27500 employees, a market worth around $52.59B and $13.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.93 and Fwd P/E is 19.80. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.45% and -11.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.30% this year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 853.41M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gamgort Robert James,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Gamgort Robert James sold 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $36.10 per share for a total of $4.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.13 million shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Milikin Maurice Anthony (Chief Supply Chain Officer) bought a total of 12,986 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $38.97 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the KDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Milikin Maurice Anthony (Chief Supply Chain Officer) acquired 12,979 shares at an average price of $37.70 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 129,790 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 1.17% up over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 3.34% higher over the same period.