Why Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is -58.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $33.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.5% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.5% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.00, the stock is 57.00% and 20.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.92 million and changing 9.37% at the moment leaves the stock -46.46% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -76.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.54%.

The stock witnessed a 34.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.65%, and is 130.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 66.79% over the week and 32.05% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $19.60M and $56.37M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.00. Distance from 52-week low is 233.33% and -78.79% from its 52-week high.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 214.30% this year.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.80M, and float is at 2.79M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.