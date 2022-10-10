Will Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is -31.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.26 and a high of $188.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMZN stock was last observed hovering at around $120.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.74% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.72% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 52 analysts, but current levels are -34.78% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.56, the stock is -5.52% and -11.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54.55 million and changing -4.77% at the moment leaves the stock -15.96% off its SMA200. AMZN registered -30.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.39%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.51%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has around 1523000 employees, a market worth around $1225.56B and $485.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 103.02 and Fwd P/E is 49.92. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.13% and -39.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a “Buy”. 52 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 40 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.90% this year.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.18B, and float is at 9.18B with Short Float at 0.85%.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Selipsky Adam,the company’sCEO Amazon Web Services. SEC filings show that Selipsky Adam sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $114.93 per share for a total of $57466.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Amazon.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that Selipsky Adam (CEO Amazon Web Services) sold a total of 520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $114.61 per share for $59599.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AMZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Selipsky Adam (CEO Amazon Web Services) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $128.47 for $64236.0. The insider now directly holds 115,180 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -2.23% down over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -20.56% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -28.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.