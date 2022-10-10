Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) is -32.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $0.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZOM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -8.31% and -22.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.01 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -27.10% off its SMA200. ZOM registered -60.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.88%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.70%, and is -2.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $205.90M and $12.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.71% and -65.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.60% this year.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 979.90M, and float is at 965.42M with Short Float at 8.88%.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by POWERS JOHNNY D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that POWERS JOHNNY D bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $0.45 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.5 million shares.