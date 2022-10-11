American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AEP Stock Is Going Next

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) is -5.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.22 and a high of $105.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEP stock was last observed hovering at around $82.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46% off its average median price target of $107.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.62% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.56% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.45, the stock is -11.06% and -14.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -11.96% off its SMA200. AEP registered 1.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.00%.

The stock witnessed a -19.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.51%, and is -4.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has around 16688 employees, a market worth around $44.18B and $17.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.63 and Fwd P/E is 15.98. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.27% and -20.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 513.62M, and float is at 513.57M with Short Float at 1.59%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hall Greg B,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Hall Greg B sold 129 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $87.48 per share for a total of $11285.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3715.0 shares.

American Electric Power Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Risch Therace (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $102.35 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8248.0 shares of the AEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Zebula Charles E (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,902 shares at an average price of $99.05 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 18,134 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -4.33% down over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -11.32% lower over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is 2.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.