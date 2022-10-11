Are we looking at the next big move in Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)?

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) is -41.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.15 and a high of $82.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALTR stock was last observed hovering at around $47.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.4%.

Currently trading at $45.36, the stock is -3.71% and -12.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing -5.03% at the moment leaves the stock -20.55% off its SMA200. ALTR registered -35.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.34%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.66%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $3.70B and $554.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.78. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.75% and -45.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.50% this year.

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.95M, and float is at 51.29M with Short Float at 5.12%.

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dias Nelson,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Dias Nelson sold 9 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 14 at a price of $49.82 per share for a total of $448.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30124.0 shares.

Altair Engineering Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Schramm Uwe (Chief Vision Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $55.47 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44309.0 shares of the ALTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Schramm Uwe (Chief Vision Officer) disposed off 5,934 shares at an average price of $52.64 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 44,309 shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR).

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -46.72% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -0.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.