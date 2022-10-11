Are we looking at the next big move in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is -22.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $193.61 and a high of $278.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNP stock was last observed hovering at around $195.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.57% off its average median price target of $230.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.59% off the consensus price target high of $268.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -3.77% lower than the price target low of $187.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $194.05, the stock is -6.65% and -12.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -16.83% off its SMA200. UNP registered -10.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.81%.

The stock witnessed a -16.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.03%, and is -3.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has around 30452 employees, a market worth around $122.79B and $23.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.07 and Fwd P/E is 15.57. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.23% and -30.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Union Pacific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.40% this year.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 625.60M, and float is at 622.78M with Short Float at 0.93%.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rocker Kenyatta G,the company’sEVP MARKETING & SALES. SEC filings show that Rocker Kenyatta G sold 4,018 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $250.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41177.0 shares.

Union Pacific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Whited Elizabeth F (EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER) sold a total of 2,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $245.00 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34111.0 shares of the UNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, Whited Elizabeth F (EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $240.21 for $1.8 million. The insider now directly holds 34,111 shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSX Corporation (CSX) that is -18.71% lower over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -19.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.